2 Students Hurt in Oklahoma School Bus Crash

Officials in Oklahoma City say at least two students suffered minor injuries when a school bus veered into a ditch.

Authorities say the Crooked Oak School District bus struck a pothole and veered into a roadside ditch on the city’s northeast side about 3 p.m. Thursday.

Officials say the 36 passengers on board the bus were students in the sixth, seventh and eighth grades returning to school from a field trip when the accident occurred.

Authorities say no other vehicles were involved in the accident.