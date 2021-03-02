2 Teens Dead After Police Chase, Shootout In Muskogee

By 31 minutes ago
    Muskogee Police Department

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — Police in Muskogee shot and killed a 17-year-old girl, and a 17-year-old boy died of a self-inflicted gunshot following a short chase, authorities said Monday.

Muskogee Police said in a press release that officers were initially called Sunday afternoon to a report of an attempted carjacking and then a report of a stolen truck. After spotting the stolen truck, a short chase ensued until the vehicle crashed, police said.

The two suspects, both of whom were armed, then fled the vehicle and the girl started firing at officers, said police spokeswoman Lynn Hamlin. Police returned fire, killing her, Hamlin said.

Police have not released the teens’ names while they attempt to locate their next of kin, but Muskogee Police Chief Johnny Teehee told Oklahoma City TV station KWTV they’re believed to be runaways from Blair, Nebraska.

Police believe the teens were in a romantic relationship, Teehee said, and were reported missing Feb. 25. They got to Oklahoma on Feb. 28. 

Police say the girl was shot and killed a few blocks from where the vehicle crashed. The boy was located by a drone in a heavily wooded area nearby. As officers approached, they say he shot himself.

Four officers have been placed on routine administrative leave while the shooting is being investigated. Their names have not been released. Police say one officer suffered a hand injury after falling during the foot chase and was treated at a hospital and released.

Muskogee police say their office is investigating the shooting.

Muskogee Police
Police shooting

