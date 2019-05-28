The 2019 JHF Center Symposium: "Civic Engagement and Reconciliation: The Survival of Democracy"

Related Program: 
The Tulsa-based John Hope Franklin Center will soon present its tenth-annual Reconciliation in America National Symposium, and the theme for this year's event is "Civic Engagement and Reconciliation: The Survival of Democracy." The symposium will happen from May 29th through the 31st, and the keynote speaker will be Kenneth B. Morris -- the great-great-great-grandson of Frederick Douglass and the great-great-grandson of Booker T. Washington -- who will talk about his own story of civic engagement, and about how he came to such activism through the legacy of his family. Our guest on ST is Dr. Dewayne Dickens, a professor at TCC as well as a board member at the John Hope Franklin Center.

