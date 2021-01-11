211 Eastern Oklahoma Inundated With Calls About COVID-19 Vaccine Questions

Early on, state officials said if Oklahomans need help during the COVID-19 pandemic, they should call 211.

That advice was recently repeated for people with questions about vaccines, and Oklahomans certainly have had questions. On Friday, 211 Eastern Oklahoma fielded more than 9,300 calls after taking around 2,000 a day for most of the pandemic.

"Certainly, the call surge can be indicated in regards to the vaccine, and they are questions about where to get registered, how to get registered, problems with registering. And we are working in tandem with the Oklahoma State Department of Health to be able to answer those questions," said 211 Eastern Oklahoma Director Ashlie Casey.

Casey said she's hired several more workers, but wait times are still long given the current volume.

"We’re all in the same boat. You know, I have aging parents. I have been affected by COVID just like all these other fellow Oklahomans. So, there’s a lot of anxiety around the release of the vaccine and wanting to make sure that you get it or your loved ones receive the vaccine," Casey said.

Many resources are also available on the 211 website.

Before the pandemic, 211 Eastern Oklahoma handled 600 to 800 calls a day from people looking for help paying for housing, food or utilities.

COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

Related Content

State Health Department Asks For Patience With COVID Vaccine Portal

By Jan 8, 2021
Mike Simons / Tulsa World pool photo

More than a quarter million Oklahomans have registered through the COVID vaccine portal since Wednesday, according to the state health department.

At the end of Friday, the health department said the total number of people registered was 271,133.

The health department said any known issues — like people being unable to schedule appointments in Tulsa County or being told they're not eligible when they are — have been resolved. But there is frustration among Oklahomans.

Active COVID-19 Case Counts Keep Rising: 6,700 In Tulsa County, 43,000 Statewide

By 7 hours ago
Department of Defense

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Monday 3,885 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 335,247.

Tulsa County had 648 of Monday's cases. Its total now stands at 54,764, second to Oklahoma County's 65,661.

The state's seven-day average of new cases, which shows the trend in infections, hit a new high for the second day in a row, rising from 3,899 to 4,068. The average had dipped to around 2,600 as reporting lagged around the Christmas and New Year's holidays. Oct. 5 was the last time the seven-day average was below 1,000.

Some Tulsa County District Court Proceedings To Be Held At Cox Business Convention Center

By 14 hours ago
Matt Trotter / KWGS

People charged with misdemeanors in Tulsa County who have had their cases delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic could soon get their day in court, but not actually in a courtroom.

The county has reached an agreement with ASM Global to have court dates at the Cox Business Convention Center. The first one will be Jan. 29. Initial appearances cases where the defendant is not in custody will be on the dockets. Many of those have been postponed because the courthouse lacks space.