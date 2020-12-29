2nd of 6 Phases Underway in Mixed-Income Housing Project for Eugene Field Neighborhood

The Tulsa Housing Authority is on to the next stage of its project to remake the Eugene Field neighborhood.

Construction has begun on the more than 70 townhome and garden-style walk up units in phase two of River West, the name of the more than $200 million Choice Neighborhoods project in the area of Southwest Boulevard and 21st Street. About half will be replacement units for residents of THA’s Riverview Park and Brightwaters apartments, which are being demolished, with the rest a mix of tax credit and market-rate units.

The River West project’s goal is a mixed-income community.

"To bring household from all walks of life together in the same community in order to allow and create the most opportunity for all the residents in the neighborhood to prosper, achieve economic self-sufficiency and be able to move forward with their lives with the support of housing," said THA Chief Development Officer Erik Solivan.

Phase one of River West, which started in April, should be 75% complete by April 2021.

"And phase three financing is already underway, as we will look to close on the financing and begin construction for phase three by quarter two of 2021. So, the project is swiftly progressing," Solivan said.

River West plans call for a total of 460 mixed-income apartments, public infrastructure improvements, park renovations and a grocery store.

Tulsa received a $30 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Choice Neighborhoods program for the River West project, but the total public and private investment is more than $200 million since plans began roughly 10 years ago.