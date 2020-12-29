2nd of 6 Phases Underway in Mixed-Income Housing Project for Eugene Field Neighborhood

By 1 hour ago

Credit Tulsa Housing Authority

The Tulsa Housing Authority is on to the next stage of its project to remake the Eugene Field neighborhood.

Construction has begun on the more than 70 townhome and garden-style walk up units in phase two of River West, the name of the more than $200 million Choice Neighborhoods project in the area of Southwest Boulevard and 21st Street. About half will be replacement units for residents of THA’s Riverview Park and Brightwaters apartments, which are being demolished, with the rest a mix of tax credit and market-rate units.

The River West project’s goal is a mixed-income community.

"To bring household from all walks of life together in the same community in order to allow and create the most opportunity for all the residents in the neighborhood to prosper, achieve economic self-sufficiency and be able to move forward with their lives with the support of housing," said THA Chief Development Officer Erik Solivan.

Phase one of River West, which started in April, should be 75% complete by April 2021.

"And phase three financing is already underway, as we will look to close on the financing and begin construction for phase three by quarter two of 2021. So, the project is swiftly progressing," Solivan said.

River West plans call for a total of 460 mixed-income apartments, public infrastructure improvements, park renovations and a grocery store.

Tulsa received a $30 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Choice Neighborhoods program for the River West project, but the total public and private investment is more than $200 million since plans began roughly 10 years ago.

Tulsa Housing Authority
Affordable housing

City of Tulsa Trying for More Money for Eugene Field Revitalization Plan

By Dec 27, 2018

Tulsa is working to get more funding for the Eugene Field neighborhood's revitalization.

City councilors agreed to a resolution supporting new housing and park improvements and giving some additional land for housing. City Director of Community Development Dwain Midget said those are technical details.

"The key point is that – and great thing -- is that it will position us to receive another $56 million in housing tax credits for this project, which I think is significant," Midget said.

Work Underway on Development to Transform West Tulsa's Eugene Field Neighborhood

By Apr 23, 2020
Tulsa Housing Authority

Work is underway for a vast project that will transform Tulsa’s Eugene Field neighborhood.

The first of six phases of the development that will be known as River West is now being built. It has 74 of 460 total planned housing units.

All apartments will have the same finishes and features, but some will be subsidized, some will be below-market and some will be market rate.

City of Tulsa Establishes Trust Fund to Help Close Gap in Affordable Housing Stock

By Aug 7, 2020
Pixabay

The City of Tulsa has established a major piece of its four-year strategy to address a shortage of affordable housing.

It seeded an affordable housing trust fund with $4 million from a downtown revolving loan fund and has set a goal of raising up to $20 million. City Housing Policy Director Becky Gligo said that won’t cover all 4,000 units needed.