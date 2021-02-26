31-Year-Old Woman And A Girl Killed In Thursday Crash During OHP Pursuit In Tulsa

By 33 minutes ago

Credit File photo

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Friday a woman and a girl were killed on Thursday when a pickup truck being chased by troopers crashed into an SUV in east Tulsa.

The woman has been identified as 31-year-old Lanise Dade of Tulsa. The girl has not been identified. A boy in the SUV who has also not been identified was injured and taken to the hospital.

The chase started in Coweta around 12:30 Thursday afternoon when troopers tried to stop the truck, which had been reported stolen.

The truck crashed into Dade’s Chevy Tahoe on 21st Street east of U.S. 169.

OHP says the 14-year-old boy driving the truck tried to run but collapsed. He was arrested, taken to St. Francis for treatment and later booked into the Tulsa County Jail on two counts of first-degree murder, possession of a stolen vehicle and eluding a police officer.

Tags: 
Oklahoma Highway Patrol

