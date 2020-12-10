35 More Oklahomans Dead from COVID; Hospitalizations and New Case Rate Remain Near Records

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Thursday 2,460 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 225,453.

Tulsa County had 463 of Thursday's reported cases. Its total now stands at 37,922, second to Oklahoma County's 46,425.

The state's seven-day average of new cases, which shows the trend in infections, rose from 2,950 to 3,058. The average has held relatively steady the past five days. The record is 3,387, set the day after Thanksgiving. Oct. 5 was the last time the seven-day average was below 1,000.

Tulsa County's seven-day average of new cases jumped from 453 to 486. The record of 498 was set last Friday.

The state reported 35 deaths. Three Tulsa County women 65 or older were reported dead. Statewide, a Comanche County man 36 to 49 years old, five adults 50 to 64 years old and 26 adults 65 or older were also reported dead.

Since March 18, COVID-19 has officially killed 1,980 Oklahomans, 295 of them Tulsa County residents. The state has reported an average of 20.6 deaths the past seven days.

There were 1,709 Oklahomans hospitalized for COVID-19 on Wednesday evening, 36 fewer than on Tuesday. Of those hospitalized Wednesday, 1,649 had positive coronavirus tests. Overall, 459 Oklahomans hospitalized for COVID-19 were in intensive care units, six fewer than on Tuesday.

According to the state health department, Tulsa County had 400 residents hospitalized as of Wednesday evening, nine fewer than on Tuesday. The record is 431, set Nov. 30.

Over the course of the pandemic, 13,779 Oklahomans have been hospitalized for COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, the state reported 4% of its adult ICU beds and 13% of its medical surgery beds were available. As of Wednesday, six of Oklahoma's eight hospital regions, including Tulsa and Oklahoma counties, are at tier three of a four-tier hospital surge plan, meaning 20% to 40% of patients have tested positive for COVID-19 for at least three consecutive days. Only the east central region remains in tier one.

The state health department reported 2,704 additional patients as recovered on Thursday, bringing the total to 194,229. Patients are considered to have recovered if they did not die, are not currently hospitalized and it has been at least 14 days since their symptoms began. Symptoms have been reported to linger for several weeks for some individuals.

The state has 29,244 active cases of COVID-19, 279 fewer than the day before. The record is 33,844, set Nov. 23.

Tulsa County reported 399 additional patients as recovered, bringing the total to 32,957. The county has 4,670 active cases, 61 more than the day before. The record is 5,078, set Nov. 23.

The state's reported overall positive test remained 9.9% on Wednesday. Out of 18,867 tests reported on Wednesday, 15.6% were positive. Each positive test does not necessarily represent a unique individual.

The state also reports its cumulative positive test rate, a metric used by Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. It is calculated by dividing the number of cases by the number of negative tests plus the number of cases. As of Wednesday, that rate was 9.7%, unchanged from Tuesday.

Johns Hopkins uses the different rate to compare states that may track testing differently. It notes the ideal way to calculate the positivity rate is dividing the number of people who test positive by the number of people who are tested, which is how Oklahoma's overall rate is calculated.

The World Health Organization's benchmark indicating adequate testing is a 5% positive test rate.