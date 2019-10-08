3rd Year for TCSO "Living The Dream" Event

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage and Culture Month, the Tulsa County Sheriff Office will hold “Living the Dream: Career Strategies for Success Exploration” Program this Wednesday at the North Peoria Tulsa Technology Center. “Living the Dream” is part of the Youth and Family Empowerment series that is made possible thanks to the partnership between Tulsa Tech and the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office.

200 students are expected to attend from: McLain, Rogers, Hale, East Central, Union and Owasso High Schools. 9th and 10th grade students will rotate through hands-on career tracks sessions in: Criminal Justice, Health Science Tech, Emergency Medical Services, Cosmetology, Welding and Early Childhood career fields.

Members of TCSO will host the Criminal Justice career track session. It will focus on careers at TCSO such as Detention Officers, Patrol Deputies, SWAT Team and Dispatch. We will have recruiters on hand to speak with students who are interested in applying to work at the Sheriff’s Office after they graduate.