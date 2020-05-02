4th Day of 100-Plus New COVID-19 Cases This Week Pushes Oklahoma Past 3,800

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 103 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the state's total to 3,851.

It was the fourth day this week with more than 100 new cases.

Eight new deaths were also reported, with four in the past day and the other four happening Wednesday and Thursday. All but one death were adults 65 or older. Tulsa, Oklahoma and Cleveland counties each had one new death.

COVID-19 has now killed 238 Oklahomans and hospitalized 743.

According to the state health department, 70,368 tests have been performed to date.