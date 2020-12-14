5 More Tulsa County Residents Dead from COVID as State and County Notch New Highs in Active Cases

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Monday 2,099 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 239,767.

Tulsa County had 273 of Monday's cases. Its total now stands at 39,898, second to Oklahoma County's 49,596.

The state's seven-day average of new cases, which shows the trend in infections, remains near record levels, rising from 3,026 to 3,054. The average has held relatively steady the past week. The record is 3,387, set the day after Thanksgiving. Oct. 5 was the last time the seven-day average was below 1,000.

Tulsa County's seven-day average of new cases fell from 464 to 457. Since the county's seven-day average first broke 400 on Nov. 16, it has dipped below that on just four days. The record of 498 was set Dec. 4.

The state reported eight deaths, all adults 65 or older. In Tulsa County, two women and three men were reported dead.

Since March 18, COVID-19 has officially killed 2,072 Oklahomans, 317 of them Tulsa County residents. The state has reported an average of 23 deaths the past seven days.

There were 1,664 Oklahomans hospitalized for COVID-19 on Friday evening, 66 fewer than on Thursday. Of those hospitalized Friday, 1,614 had positive coronavirus tests. Overall, 452 Oklahomans hospitalized for COVID-19 were in intensive care units, four fewer than on Thursday.

According to the state health department, Tulsa County had 385 residents hospitalized as of Friday evening, 18 fewer than on Thursday. The record is 431, set Nov. 30.

Over the course of the pandemic, 14,362 Oklahomans have been hospitalized for COVID-19.

As of Sunday, the state reported 4% of its adult ICU beds and 16% of its medical surgery beds were available. As of Friday, six of Oklahoma's eight hospital regions, including Tulsa and Oklahoma counties, are at tier three of a four-tier hospital surge plan, meaning 20% to 40% of patients have tested positive for COVID-19 for at least three consecutive days. The OKC and Northeast regions have seen at least four consecutive days of 34% to 35% of patients with COVID. Only the east central region remains in tier one.

The state health department reported 2,020 additional patients as recovered on Monday, bringing the total to 202,532. Patients are considered to have recovered if they did not die, are not currently hospitalized and it has been at least 14 days since their symptoms began. Symptoms have been reported to linger for several weeks for some individuals.

The state has 35,163 active cases of COVID-19, 71 more than the day before and a new record for the second straight day. The state has added nearly 6,000 active cases to its total over the past four days.

Tulsa County reported 266 additional patients as recovered, bringing the total to 34,155. The county has 5,426 active cases, two more than the day before and a new record for the fourth straight day. The county has gained 821 active cases over six straight days of increases.

The state's reported overall positive test rate remained at 10% on Friday. Out of 22,081 tests reported on Friday, 13.1% were positive. Each positive test does not necessarily represent a unique individual.

The state also reports its cumulative positive test rate, a metric used by Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. It is calculated by dividing the number of cases by the number of negative tests plus the number of cases. As of Friday, that rate was 9.8%, up 0.1 percentage points from Thursday.

Johns Hopkins uses the different rate to compare states that may track testing differently. It notes the ideal way to calculate the positivity rate is dividing the number of people who test positive by the number of people who are tested, which is how Oklahoma's overall rate is calculated.

The World Health Organization's benchmark indicating adequate testing is a 5% positive test rate.