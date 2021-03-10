5 OKC Officers Charged With Manslaughter In Boy's Shooting Death

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Five Oklahoma City police officers were charged Wednesday with first-degree manslaughter in last November’s fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy.

Officers responding to reports of an attempted armed robbery at an Oklahoma City convenience store shot Stavian Rodriguez on Nov. 23. TV news video appears to show Rodriguez outside a gas station, dropping a gun. The boy raises his hands, then lowers them before being shot.

Oklahoma City District Attorney David Prater charged five of the responding officers with first-degree manslaughter. If convicted, they could face up to life in prison.

The officers charged are: Bethany Sears, Jared Barton, Corey Adams, John Skuta and Brad Pemberton. A sixth officer, Sarah Carli, used a “less-lethal” weapon and will not be charged, police said.

After being shot with the “less-lethal” round, while Rodriguez had one hand in his pocket and his other hand near his waistline, all five officers “unnecessarily fire lethal rounds at Stavian Rodriguez, striking him numerous times and inflicting mortal wounds,” Prater’s investigator, Willard Paige, wrote in an affidavit.

An autopsy determined Rodriguez suffered 13 gunshot wounds, Paige wrote.

It was not immediately clear whether any of the officers had attorneys who could speak on their behalf, but John George, president of the Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police, defended their actions.

“Officers must make life and death decisions in a split second, relying on their training. When an armed robbery suspect did not obey police commands, five officers perceived the same threat and simultaneously fired their weapons,” he said. “A loss of life is always a tragedy and we know these officers did not take firing their weapons lightly. The OKC FOP stands by these officers and maintains they acted within the law.”

The officers have been on administrative leave since the shooting.

Police also released the officers’ body camera footage after the boy’s mother sued for it last month.

Oklahoma City Officer Charged With Manslaughter In Fatal December Shooting Of Fleeing Black Man

By Feb 26, 2021

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A white Oklahoma City police officer accused of fatally shooting a fleeing Black man armed with a knife three times in the back was charged Thursday with first-degree manslaughter.

Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater filed the charge against Sgt. Clifford Holman in the death of 60-year-old Bennie Edwards. If convicted, the seven-year veteran of the police force could face up to life in prison.

Mother of 15-Year-Old Killed by OKC Police Plans to Sue

By Dec 15, 2020
OKC Police

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The mother of a 15-year-old boy who was shot and killed by Oklahoma City police last month filed paperwork Monday indicating she intends to sue the city over the killing.

Attorney Rand Eddy said a tort claim notice filed on behalf of Cameo Holland is the first step before a lawsuit is filed. The tort claim seeks $175,000 in compensation for Holland.

OKC Police Officers Who Killed Bennie Edwards Not Trained in Crisis Intervention

By Quinton Chandler Dec 15, 2020
Quinton Chandler / StateImpact Oklahoma

Master Sgt. Keith Duroy and Sgt. Clifford Holman are the Oklahoma City police officers who shot and killed Bennie Edwards, Friday.

Oklahoma City Police Department spokesperson Capt. Daniel Stewart confirmed neither officer has crisis intervention training – a voluntary 40-hour training regimen that teaches officers how to respond to people suffering a mental health crisis.

Only 14% of Oklahoma City police officers have taken it.