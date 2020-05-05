9 More Dead from COVID-19 as Oklahoma Cases Rise to More than 4,100

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Tuesday 83 new cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths from the illness.

The state's total number of cases rose to 4,127. The state considers 2,830 people to have recovered.

Of the nine people that died, two died in the past day. The other seven died between April 26 and Sunday. To date, 247 Oklahomans have died from the illness.

Three of the nine new deaths were men between 50 and 64 years old. The rest were adults 65 and older. Three deaths were in Oklahoma County, two were in Tulsa County and one was in Cleveland County. Tulsa and Oklahoma county each have 36 deaths. Cleveland County has 30.

Since the outbreak began, 773 Oklahomans have been hospitalized, and 236 are currently hospitalized.

The state health department reports there have been 79,892 specimens tested for COVID-19. That would put the state's positive test rate at less than 5.2%.