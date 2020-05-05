9 More Dead from COVID-19 as Oklahoma Cases Rise to More than 4,100

By 18 minutes ago

Credit Department of Defense

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Tuesday 83 new cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths from the illness.

The state's total number of cases rose to 4,127. The state considers 2,830 people to have recovered.

Of the nine people that died, two died in the past day. The other seven died between April 26 and Sunday. To date, 247 Oklahomans have died from the illness.

Three of the nine new deaths were men between 50 and 64 years old. The rest were adults 65 and older. Three deaths were in Oklahoma County, two were in Tulsa County and one was in Cleveland County. Tulsa and Oklahoma county each have 36 deaths. Cleveland County has 30.

Since the outbreak began, 773 Oklahomans have been hospitalized, and 236 are currently hospitalized.

The state health department reports there have been 79,892 specimens tested for COVID-19. That would put the state's positive test rate at less than 5.2%.

Tags: 
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

Related Content

Pork Plant In Oklahoma Panhandle Latest U.S. Meat Facility With Major COVID-19 Outbreak; 116 Sick

By 5 hours ago
Google Street View

This story was updated at 2:17 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5th, to reflect a response received after publication from Sean Livengood, who is both the mayor of Guymon and a Seaboard Foods employee. Livengood declined comment.

A pork processing plant in Guymon, Okla., is reporting an outbreak of COVID-19 among its plant workers, the latest plant across the country to be struck with cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Oklahoma Supreme Court Strikes Notarization Requirement for Absentee Ballots

By 23 hours ago
Stuart Ostler / Oklahoma Capitol

In a 6–3 decision, the Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled on Monday Oklahomans can cast their absentee ballots with just a signed affidavit.

The League of Women Voters of Oklahoma and two individual women sued the state election board secretary, asking the court to throw out a requirement absentee ballots be notarized. They said it could hurt voter turnout in elections during the COVID-19 pandemic.