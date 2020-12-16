9 Tulsa County Residents Among 42 COVID Deaths Reported Wednesday

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Wednesday 3,238 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 245,229.

Tulsa County had 528 of Wednesday's cases. Its total now stands at 40,757, second to Oklahoma County's 50,569.

The state's seven-day average of new cases, which shows the trend in infections, remains near record levels, jumping from 3,044 to 3,177. The average has held relatively steady since Dec. 6. The record is 3,387, set the day after Thanksgiving. Oct. 5 was the last time the seven-day average was below 1,000.

Tulsa County's seven-day average of new cases rose from 440 to 471. Since the county's seven-day average first broke 400 on Nov. 16, it has dipped below that on just four days. The record of 498 was set Dec. 4.

The state reported 42 deaths. Nine were Tulsa County residents: a man and a woman 50 to 64 years old, and two women and five men 65 or older. Statewide, a Delaware County woman 18 to 35 years old, a Comanche County woman 36 to 49 years old, a McCurtain County man 36 to 49 years old, three adults 50 to 64 years old and 27 other adults 65 or older were also reported dead.

Since March 18, COVID-19 has officially killed 2,128 Oklahomans, 328 of them Tulsa County residents. The state has reported an average of 26.1 deaths the past seven days, the highest number to date.

The state changed its hospital reporting on Tuesday and is now only giving the number of patients with a positive COVID test. Admitted patients suspected of having COVID-19 were previously included in the total. There were 1,699 Oklahomans with positive COVID tests hospitalized on Wednesday evening, 18 fewer than on Tuesday. There were 1,741 Oklahomans considered hospitalized for COVID-19 on Monday evening; 1,687 had positive coronavirus tests. There were 481 COVID-positive Oklahomans in intensive care units on Wednesday, unchanged from Tuesday.

According to the state health department, Tulsa County had 410 COVID-positive residents hospitalized as of Wednesday evening, 14 fewer than on Tuesday.

Over the course of the pandemic, 14,665 Oklahomans have been hospitalized for COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, the state reported 4% of its adult ICU beds and 12% of its medical surgery beds were available. Also as of Wednesday, six of Oklahoma's eight hospital regions, including Tulsa and Oklahoma counties, are at tier three of a four-tier hospital surge plan, meaning 20% to 40% of patients have tested positive for COVID-19 for at least three consecutive days. The OKC and northeast regions have seen two days with 36% to 37% of patients with COVID. Only the east central region remains in tier one.

The state health department reported 4,011 additional patients as recovered on Tuesday, bringing the total to 210,907. Patients are considered to have recovered if they did not die, are not currently hospitalized and it has been at least 14 days since their symptoms began. Symptoms have been reported to linger for several weeks for some individuals.

The state has 32,194 active cases of COVID-19, 815 fewer than Tuesday. The record of 35,163 was set Monday.