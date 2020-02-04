AAA Offers Winter-Weather Driving Tips

A winter storm threatens to bring 3 to 8 inches of snow and bad driving conditions to the area.

AAA has recommendations for drivers ahead of the storms.

AAA spokesman Mark Madeja said it would be best for drivers to not get out on the roads if at all possible. One of the main reasons for this is concern about the storm beginning as sleet, which leads to a layer of ice that is later covered up by snow or even more ice.

"Anytime we’ve already got ice underneath snow, the conditions become that much more dangerous," Madeja said.

Madeja gave a short list of things for drivers to check before leaving the house on days of bad weather. This list includes your car's battery, its tires, its headlights, and its windhield wipers.

In addition to this list, Madeja added that if going out is unavoidable, drivers should leave the house 15 minutes earlier than usual, start their car in the driveway, and make sure it is fully warmed up and completely clear.