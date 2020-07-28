Advocates, First Responders Call On Tulsans To Be Vigilant In Keeping Kids From Dying In Hot Cars

By 7 minutes ago
  • Mark Madeja of AAA Oklahoma demonstrating the kind of stuffed animal parents can use as a front-seat reminder that they have children in the back, at a press conference at the Tulsa Fire Department Training Center on July 23rd.
    Mark Madeja of AAA Oklahoma demonstrating the kind of stuffed animal parents can use as a front-seat reminder that they have children in the back, at a press conference at the Tulsa Fire Department Training Center on July 23rd.
    Chris Polansky / KWGS News

Child safety advocates and first responders held a mock rescue of a child locked in a hot car in an attempt to raise awareness about the dangers of heat stroke inside vehicles.

"Last year, at least 52 children across the United States died from heatstroke caused by being left or trapped in a vehicle," said Beth Washington, coordinator of Safe Kids Tulsa Area, a group with a mission to prevent unintentional child injuries.

"Drivers need to understand that a vehicle is not a babysitter, but it can quicky become an oven," Washington said.

Safe Kids Tulsa Area says children under the age of 10 should never be left alone in a vehicle, even for just one minute.

Tulsa Fire Chief Michael Baker asked for the public's help in reducing the number of calls they get for children dead in vehicles.

"Tulsa firefighters have the gruesome task of being the rescue agency for children locked in these situations," Baker said. "Heat-related illness and death are prevalent, and, unfortunately, we are the first-line responders to rescue those children from vehicles."

Washington said that researchers have found about half of children who die of heat stroke in a hot vehicle are accidentally left there by their parents or caregivers. About a third accessed the vehicle on their own and then were unable to get themselves out. One in five children was intentionally left in the vehicle by an adult.

Safe Kids Worldwide recommends that parents create reminders, like a teddy bear, in the front seat to remind you when your child is in the backseat, or leave your phone or purse with the child in the backseat, and to remember always to lock car doors.

Tags: 
child death
Child Abuse
Tulsa Fire
Public Safety

Related Content

ST Medical Monday: A Discussion of Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) and Their Aftermath

By Sep 9, 2019

On this edition of our show, we are discussing adverse childhood experiences (or ACEs) in Oklahoma. Specifically, we're talking about an in-depth series of articles about ACEs that ran in the Tulsa World earlier this summer. Our guests are Dr. Kim Coon, a Professor and the Director of Psychotherapy Education in the Department of Psychiatry at the OU-Tulsa School Of Community Medicine, and Ginnie Graham, a columnist with the World. Dr.

US Attorney, Tulsa County DA Both Cite Supreme Court McGirt Ruling In Separate Murder Cases

By Jul 13, 2020
Matt Trotter / KWGS

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler and United States Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma Trent Shores both cited the recent Supreme Court ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma in announcing action in two separate cases, some of the first legal maneuvers navigating what Shores' office calls their "new responsibilities."

Man Released after Weekend Arrest for Kids' Deaths in Hot Car

By Jun 15, 2020

A man arrested after his two children died after spending hours in a hot car over the weekend has been released.

Investigators say video from a neighbor's house shows 4-year-old Tegan and 3-year-old Ryan Dennis get into Dustin Dennis' truck by themselves Sunday afternoon and never get out.

Dennis told police he took the kids to a convenience store around noon, then returned home, went inside and fell asleep, finding the kids when he woke up hours later.