Advocates Worry Governor's Proposals Won't Cut Oklahoma Prison Population Enough

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has laid out his own plan for criminal justice reforms he wants lawmakers to pass before the session is through later this month.

Restructured fines and fees, more funding for treatment programs and fewer returning to prison for technical parole violations are among the Stitt wants legislation on.

"Much more progress needs to be made, and I am committed to keeping criminal justice a top priority in my administration," Stitt said in a statement.

Oklahomans for Criminal Justice Reform Executive Director Kris Steele said he’s optimistic but can’t be sure what Stitt's proposals will accomplish.

"It’s very important that the legislature and the public are given an opportunity to fully vet and understand what those changes may mean in reality. And so, we’re not exactly clear what would be in the governor’s proposals because we haven’t seen the language," Steele said.

Steele is also concerned Stitt’s plan doesn’t do enough to reduce the state’s world-leading incarceration rate.

"There is no reason that Oklahoma’s prison population should be as high as it is. The people in Oklahoma are not … more prone to commit crimes than people in other states. I mean, it’s just not reality," Steele said.

Stitt is also calling on lawmakers to make voters’ reclassification of certain drug and property crimes retroactive.

Stitt favors expedited commutations through the pardon and parole board rather than resentencing in courts. Steele said he's open to that if it affects everyone currently in prison for those felonies voters reduced to misdemeanors in 2016 by passing State Question 780.

"And we would also want to make sure that it would impact those who may have already served their time in prison and are simply walking around with that scarlet letter of a felony conviction on their record," Steele said.

Stitt proposed lawmakers amend legislation they're still hashing out in order to accomplish the change this session.

Steele said Oklahomans for Criminal Justice Reform–backed legislation missing from Stitt’s plan are a clear definition for drug possession with intent to distribute and bail reform.

Stitt wants lawmakers to tackle a complete overhaul of the state’s criminal code next session.