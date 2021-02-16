After Activation For Storm Response, 2 National Guard Soldiers Injured In Turnpike Crash

By 1 hour ago
  • In this 2015 file photo, members of the Oklahoma Army National Guard assist after a crash.
    In this 2015 file photo, members of the Oklahoma Army National Guard assist after a crash.
    Sgt. Anthony Jones / Oklahoma National Guard

Two days after the Oklahoma National Guard activated personnel to assist the Oklahoma Highway Patrol with severe winter weather response, two soldiers were injured Monday when the driver of a semi-truck struck their Humvee from behind on the Will Rogers Turnpike near Vinita.

"They both received non-life-threatening injuries" and were taken to Mercy Medical Center in Joplin, Mo., for treatment, said Lt. Col. Geoffrey Legler, public affairs officer for the state Guard, in a Monday evening phone call. "One was released after being checked out by a doctor. The other one ... I'm told his injuries were a little more severe, but, again, they weren't anything close to life-threatening."

According to an initial report by OHP, the incident occurred at 11:03 a.m. Monday, about seven miles east of Vinita. Alan Stricklen, 30, of Conway, Ark., was driving eastbound in a Freightliner truck when he struck the back of the Humvee.

The OHP report said Guardsman Cody Casey, 32, of Oklahoma City, was driving the Humvee, and first responders from the Vinita and Afton Fire Departments had to use the Jaws of Life to extricate him from the wreck. He suffered injuries to a leg and was admitted to the hospital.

Soldier Callie Bryant, 24, of Oklahoma City, was a passenger in the Humvee and was treated and released for injuries to the head, leg and arm, according to the report.

Stricklen and a passenger in the truck were uninjured.

The Guard activated on Saturday to support in assisting with stranded motorists and other weather response operations with teams based out of Vinita, Stroud, Chickasha, Perry, Ardmore, Clinton, Checotah and Woodward.

In a phone interview Monday before news of the crash, Col. Robert Walter, Oklahoma National Guard Joint Task Force Commander, said crews had responded to numerous injury crashes, rendering first aid and providing hospital transport.

Walter said some of the soldiers who have activated for this storm response were deployed to Washington, D.C., and the Oklahoma State Capitol following the pro-Trump insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in January, noting the last eighteen months or so have been particularly busy even for a state Guard used to disaster response.

"Domestic operations recently has been a growth industry," Walter said. "We've had some civil disturbance, we had the Trump rally that we assisted with, floods, as well as some Capitol security missions, not to mention that we've had people on duty continuously since April of last year for COVID response and they're out there every day at the regional health centers, helping with rendering vaccines and tests. So it's been very, very busy."

"They're holding up well," Walter said. "The thing about the Guard is, the reason that we become Oklahoma Guardsmen is to help Oklahomans."

"I'll call it a labor of love. Sure, it wears on -- you know, the operational tempo being so high starts to wear on people, but they're doing what they like to do and it's why they joined the Guard."

Tags: 
National Guard
Oklahoma National guard
Winter weather
National Weather Service

Related Content

Oklahoma National Guard Deploying To Washington And Oklahoma City To Defend Capitols

By Jan 15, 2021
National Guard / Staff Sgt. Bryan Myhr

The Oklahoma National Guard is deploying personnel to both Washington, D.C., and Oklahoma City to support law enforcement efforts to defend the state and national capitols after last week's deadly insurrection during a joint session of Congress.

Oklahoma National Guard Tells Citizens To Mask Up In COVID PSA

By Nov 25, 2020
Oklahoma National Guard Tech. Sgt. Kasey Phipps

The leader of the Oklahoma National Guard is imploring citizens to take proper COVID-19 precautions amid rapidly worsening trends in the state's pandemic trajectory.

"In the last three weeks in Oklahoma, we have had over 57,000 cases of COVID-19. Of that number, over 1,500 people have been hospitalized," says Adjutant General Michael Thompson in a new public service announcement

Oklahoma National Guard Adds More Response Teams For Virus Assistance To Nursing Homes: General

By Apr 29, 2020
Tech. Sgt. Kasey M. Phipps / Courtesy Oklahoma Air National Guard

The head of the Oklahoma National Guard said Wednesday that the Guard will ramp up its mission to provide assistance to the state's nursing homes and longterm health care facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We started out with two teams that were going out to disinfect nursing home facilities across Oklahoma," said Maj. Gen. Michael Thompson, the adjutant general of the Guard. "I think those teams have grown to four, and potentially might go a little higher because you know that's an incredibly vulnerable population we have with our elderly citizens."