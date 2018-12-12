Related Program: 
StudioTulsa on 89.5-1

"Albert Bierstadt: Witness to a Changing West" at Gilcrease

By 21 minutes ago
  • Aired on Tuesday, December 11th.
    Aired on Tuesday, December 11th.
    Albert Bierstadt, Buffalo Hunt, 1860. Oil on canvas, Private Collection, image courtesy of Gerald Peters Gallery, Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Our guest is Laura Fry, the Senior Curator and Curator of Art at Gilcrease Museum here in Tulsa. She is also one of the curators of a striking new show at that museum, which she tells us about. Per the Gilcrease website: "Gilcrease Museum and the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody, Wyoming, have partnered to present the groundbreaking exhibition 'Albert Bierstadt: Witness to a Changing West.' Albert Bierstadt (1830–1902) is best known as one of America's premier western landscape artists. But he was also a renowned history painter, a rarely discussed element of his legacy. This exhibition will address Bierstadt's depictions of Native cultures of the Great Plains and American bison, which he approached as key subjects for his art. [The show] features 75 artworks from more than 30 private and institutional lenders. Both Gilcrease and the Center of the West are contributing masterworks from their collections. In addition to signature paintings by Bierstadt, the exhibition includes works by artists of Bierstadt's time (and before), depicting both Native Americans and bison during a period of dramatic change in the West."

Tags: 
Art
American Art
Gilcrease Museum
Art Criticism
American West
Art Collecting and Collectors
Painting (Fine Arts)
19th-Century America
American Culture
Wildlife Conservation and Preservation
Museums

Related Content

"The Art of George Rodrigue: Shiny Happy Blue Dog" in Sand Springs

By Nov 18, 2018
Photo by Steve Clem

The Sand Springs Cultural & Historical Museum is presenting the artwork of the late Louisiana Cajun painter, George Rodrigue. Rodrigue is best known for his "blue dog" paintings, which he created over the last two decades of his life, but throughout his career, he painted numerous images depicting the people and places of his south Louisiana home. 

John Waters on "Indecent Exposure"

By Nov 9, 2018

Legendary filmmaker and so-called "Pope of Trash" John Waters has a brand new project in his beloved hometown. On view through January 6, 2019, at the Baltimore Museum of Art, "Indecent Exposure" is the first retrospective of Waters' visual arts career, featuring more than 160 provocative photographs, sculptures, and video/sound works. We sat down to chat with him about the show, the 30th anniversary of "Hairspray," and a few other things.

A Conversation with Ricco Wright, Proprietor of the Black Wall Street Gallery

By Nov 16, 2018

On this edition of StudioTulsa, we get to know Ricco Wright, who owns and operates the nonprofit Black Wall Street Gallery, a recently created art space on Greenwood Avenue. After Wright graduated from Union High School, he studied mathematics as a Bill Gates Scholar at Langston University. Thereafter he earned a doctorate in math at Columbia University, after which he lived and worked in New York City for a decade. As Wright tells us, his own passion for the arts -- visual, musical, verbal, and otherwise -- flourished considerably while he was based in NYC.

"Elements" by Ying Li -- A New Exhibition of Paintings at TU's Alexandre Hogue Gallery

By Nov 5, 2018

On this broadcast of ST, we learn about "Elements," a newly-opened exhibition of paintings by Ying Li, who studied art (and later taught) at Anhui Teachers University in China, and who is now the Phyllisa Koshland Professor of Fine Arts (and chair of the Department of Fine Arts) at Haverford College in Pennsylvania. Li is our guest today. Her engaging work, which often seems both representational and abstract at the same time, usually depicts muted scenes of nature or urban landscapes.

"Buffalo Bill's Wild West Warriors: Photographs by Gertrude Käsebier" at Gilcrease

By Nov 22, 2013

On this edition of ST, we are discussing a soon-to-open exhibit at the Gilcrease Museum here in Tulsa, "Buffalo Bill's Wild West Warriors: Photographs by Gertrude Käsebier," which will go on view Sunday, November 24th. Our guest is Michelle Delaney, director of the Consortium for Understanding the American Experience at the Smithsonian Institution.

A Nation of Immigrants, Indeed -- "Americans All!" at Gilcrease Museum

By Oct 11, 2018

On this installment of ST, we learn about a remarkable and newly launched exhibit at Gilcrease, "Americans All!" This show, which is ongoing, is (per the Gilcrease website) the museum's "latest exhibition drawn from [its] permanent collection...[and it] showcases the many positive contributions immigrants have made, and continue to make, to American life and culture.