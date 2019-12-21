On the All This Jazz: The 2019 Holiday Special

Happy Holidays, music lovers! Tune in for the next All This Jazz, starting at 10pm (not the usual 9pm) on Saturday the 21st, right here on KWGS-FM / Public Radio Tulsa.

We'll have two solid hours of seasonal modern jazz, both recent and classic -- including holiday tunes from the lovely likes of Les Brown, Diana Krall, David Berger, Jimmy Smith, and Warren Wolf.

Every Saturday night, both online and over the air, ATJ delivers jazz music across a wide range of styles. From John Coltrane to John Zorn, Paul Desmond to Paul Motian, and Chris Connor to Kris Davis, All This Jazz is delighted by modern (and post-modern!) jazz in its many forms, and we love sharing the same with our listeners.

Join us! Also, note that ATJ playlist information can be found here, at the bottom of the page...and that we maintain a Facebook page for our show. Thanks.