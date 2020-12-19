All This Jazz: The 2020 Holiday Show

Happy Holidays, good people! Do tune in for our next broadcast of All This Jazz, airing Saturday the 19th on Public Radio 89.5 KWGS-FM...from 10pm till midnight! (And please note the start time, which is 10pm instead of our usual 9pm, as we’ll be following a special hour-long presentation of A Jazz Piano Christmas From NPR.) For the 2020 Holiday Edition of ATJ, we’ll present a richly varied array of modern jazz, both recent and classic...and all of it 100% Yuletide Premium! Listen for merry-merry music from Duke Pearson, Kurt Elling, Benny Goodman, Rosemary Clooney, Paolo Fresu, and John Zorn, among others. Join us, fellow jazz fans! And best wishes for the holidays! Thanks for listening.