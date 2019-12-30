All This Jazz -- A New Year’s Eve Celebration

It’s NYE on ATJ! Happy 2020! Join us for a special one-hour edition of All This Jazz, airing on New Year’s Eve, right here on Public Radio 85.5 KWGS-FM! From 11pm until just after midnight, we’ll present top-notch “live” jazz recordings from both then and now -- an all-killer-no-filler playlist that’s sure to add plenty of spark, swing, and sensational music to your evening, no matter how you’re planning to ring in the New Year! We’ll hear recently issued “captured in the club” recordings from Ethan Iverson (shown here) and Stan Getz...as well as little-heard gems from the likes of The Jazz Crusaders (taped “live” in 1968 in Los Angeles) and Gene Harris with Frank Wess (caught in Pennsylvania in 1995)...among others! Come on along!