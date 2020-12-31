All This Jazz on NYE!

Happy New Year, jazz fans! Tune in tonight (12-31) for a special NYE edition of All This Jazz! We’ll be broadcasting on KWGS-FM / Public Radio Tulsa from 11pm until just after midnight…happily slamming the door shut on 2020 while likewise offering lotsa modern / recent / classic jazz music. Join us for solid grooves and sonic giddiness from the likes of Dr. Michael White, Monty Alexander, Barbara Carroll, Red Rodney, George Coleman, and more! Come on along! (Party hats recommended but not required.)