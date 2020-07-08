Alleged Accomplice in TPD Officers' Shooting Reportedly Tried to Hang Himself in Jail

A man in jail for allegedly driving another man from the scene of the shooting of two Tulsa Police officers attempted to hang himself.

Tulsa County jail staff found Matthew Hall unresponsive on the floor of his cell early Tuesday evening with a sheet tied around his neck.

Medical staff were able to resuscitate him.

Hall is accused of driving David Ware away from 21st Street and 89th East Avenue on June 29, when Ware allegedly shot TPD Sgt. Craig Johnson and Officer Aurash Zarkeshan during a traffic stop for expired tags.

Johnson died from his injuries, and Zarkeshan remains in the hospital.

Hall is being held without bond and is due in court for a preliminary hearing Sept. 2.