Alleged Accomplice in TPD Officers' Shooting Reportedly Tried to Hang Himself in Jail

By 1 hour ago

Matthew Hall

A man in jail for allegedly driving another man from the scene of the shooting of two Tulsa Police officers attempted to hang himself.

Tulsa County jail staff found Matthew Hall unresponsive on the floor of his cell early Tuesday evening with a sheet tied around his neck.

Medical staff were able to resuscitate him.

Hall is accused of driving David Ware away from 21st Street and 89th East Avenue on June 29, when Ware allegedly shot TPD Sgt. Craig Johnson and Officer Aurash Zarkeshan during a traffic stop for expired tags.

Johnson died from his injuries, and Zarkeshan remains in the hospital.

Hall is being held without bond and is due in court for a preliminary hearing Sept. 2.

Tags: 
Tulsa Police

Related Content

TPD Says Officer Critically Injured in Shooting is Recovering Ahead of Doctors' Expectations

By Jul 7, 2020
Tulsa Police

A Tulsa police officer seriously injured in a June 29 shooting continues to improve.

The Tulsa Police Department said Tuesday afternoon Officer Aurash Zarkeshan is now breathing on his own, able to communicate with his family and is strong enough to stand.

Zarkeshan and Sgt. Craig Johnson were both shot multiple times and in the head during a traffic stop. Johnson died the next day.

The accused shooter, David Ware, is being held without bond on charges of first-degree murder and shooting with intent to kill.

Oklahoma Trooper Struck SUV’s Bumper During Procession

By Jul 5, 2020
KWGS News File Photo

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A crash that injured three Oklahoma troopers on motorcycles during a procession for a fatally shot Tulsa police officer started when one of the troopers struck the rear bumper of a SUV on the shoulder of the road, authorities said.

1 of 2 TPD Officers Shot During Traffic Stop Dies

By Jun 30, 2020
Facebook / Tulsa Police Department

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — One of the two Tulsa Police Department officers who were shot during a traffic stop has died, authorities said Tuesday.

Police Chief Wendell Franklin said Sgt. Craig Johnson died Tuesday. He said Johnson was shot multiple times during the Monday attack, including one shot that was “critical.”

Franklin described Johnson’s death as a “tremendous loss” to the police department.