Allegiant Adds Seasonal Route Between Tulsa and Nashville

Allegiant Air will start offering nonstop summer seasonal service between Tulsa and Nashville this year.

Service will begin June 4, with flights departing Tulsa at 8:35 p.m. Thursdays and returning from Nashville at 6:14 p.m. Sundays.

"Traveling from one top ten music city to another has just been made easier thanks to Allegiant and their investment in nonstop service from Tulsa to Nashville," Tulsa International Airport CEO Alexis Higgins said in a statement. "We are excited for the performers, fans, and tourists who will be able to enjoy all that both cities have to offer."

Allegiant currently serves Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Las Vegas, Los Angeles (LAX), Orlando/Sanford and Tampa/St. Petersburg from Tulsa International Airport.