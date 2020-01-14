Allegiant Offers New Non-Stop from Tulsa to Nashville

TULSA, Okla. Jan. 14, 2020 — Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) today announces a new nonstop route to Nashville International Airport (BNA) from Tulsa International Airport (TUL) beginning June 4, 2020. To celebrate, the company is offering one-way fares on the new route as low as $44.*

“We are excited to expand our scheduled service in Tulsa,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue. “Nashville is a major hotspot for live music and delectable dining; we know that area travelers will take advantage of our convenient, ultra-low-cost service to get away to this beautiful city.”

The new seasonal route via Tulsa International Airport (TUL) will operate twice weekly. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.

“Traveling from one top ten music city to another has just been made easier thanks to Allegiant and their investment in nonstop service from Tulsa to Nashville,” said Alexis Higgins, CEO, Tulsa International Airport. “On behalf of performers, fans, and tourists who will no longer have to make the 12 hour drive, thank you. We look forward to your first flight this summer!”

Allegiant offers a unique option to Tulsa-area travelers with low base airfare and savings on rental cars and hotels. Travelers can book their entire vacation with Allegiant for less.

*About the introductory one-way fares:

Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by Jan. 16, 2020 for travel by Aug. 16, 2020. Price displayed includes taxes, carrier charges & government fees. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Optional baggage charges and additional restrictions may apply. For more details, optional services and baggage fees, please visit Allegiant.com.