American Airlines to Add More Jobs at Tulsa Maintenance Base

American Airlines expects to add about 30 jobs at its Tulsa maintenance base to start 2020.

Brake and wheel repairs currently done by an outside vendor will be done in the maintenance base brake and wheel center starting Jan. 1. That will mean about 30 new jobs.

"It’s going to add about 41,000 man hours to the work that the team at the brake and wheel center’s already doing," American Airlines spokeswoman Linda Brock said about the work coming into Tulsa.

More than 500 new workers were hired at the Tulsa maintenance base this year, and the City of Tulsa pitched in funding for a hangar modification to allow work on larger aircraft.

"So, this just continues to really build on the good news for the Tulsa base. It’s not going away. We’re committed to Tulsa. We’re going to be here for the long term," Brock said.

The Tulsa maintenance base currently employs more than 5,400 people.

The brake and wheel repairs will be for several of American’s Airbus fleets, as well as its Boeing 757 and 787 planes.