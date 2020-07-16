American Airlines Expected to Furlough More Than 1,000 in Tulsa This Fall

Credit American Airlines

American Airlines plans to lay off or furlough as many as 25,000 workers this fall, and Tulsa may feel it in a big way.

The Tulsa World reports American is expected to furlough more than 1,000 of its 5,400 employees in Tulsa sometime around Oct. 1. Another 114 could be laid off because they don’t have a worker below them they can bump under terms of their bargaining agreement.

Airline executives say passenger revenue last month was down 80% from June 2019, and they’re seeing demand slow again as infection rates go up.

"We hate taking this step, as we know the impact it has on our hardworking team members. From the time the CARES Act was signed in March, we had a stated goal of avoiding furloughs because we believed demand for air travel would steadily rebound by Oct. 1 as the impact of COVID-19 dissipated," read a letter from American Airlines Chairman and CEO Doug Parker and President Robert Isom.

The Tulsa Regional Chamber said it would help displaced employees any way they can.

"While this is an extremely difficult time for the company and the entire airline industry, we remain hopeful for a rebound in travel. American Airlines' commitment to Tulsa remains, and we're encouraged by the company's recent strategic actions, such as its partnership with JetBlue," Senior Vice President of Economic Development Bill Murphy said in a statement.

American and JetBlue announced a passenger sharing agreement on Thursday.

American is offering voluntary extended leave and early retirement programs for some employees.

American Airlines

American Airlines Reports $2.2B Loss for First Quarter of 2020

By May 1, 2020
American Airlines

American Airlines posted a loss of $2.2 billion for the first quarter of 2020.

Chief Financial Officer Derek Kerr said earnings projections were looking good until air travel nearly came to a halt in March.

"We began the quarter on track to exceed our guidance; however, the COVID-19 pandemic and unprecedented drop in demand during March radically changed our outlook. Given the unpredictable nature of this event, we suspended our guidance for all of 2020," Kerr said during a call with investors Thursday.

CARES Act Funding Offers Boost to Tulsa International, American Airlines

By Apr 15, 2020
Tulsa International Airport

The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded more than $15.5 million from Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding to Tulsa International Airport.

“Our parking revenue is down 96%. Our restaurant sales are down 98%. Our passengers just last week were down 96%. So, essentially, we have no revenue coming in, but we still have all the operating costs to operate the airport as well as our debt service payments,” said Tulsa International Airport Director of Air Service and Marketing Andrew Pierini.

American Airlines to Spend $550M on Upgrades at Tulsa Maintenance Base

By Feb 28, 2020
American Airlines

American Airlines announced Friday it will spend $550 million on improvements at its Tulsa maintenance base.

Over seven years, American will improve nearly every building on the base, and in early 2021, they’ll start building a 193,000-square foot hangar to accommodate the larger planes in their current fleet and a 132,000-square foot base support building.