American Airlines Reports $2.2B Loss for First Quarter of 2020

American Airlines posted a loss of $2.2 billion for the first quarter of 2020.

Chief Financial Officer Derek Kerr said earnings projections were looking good until air travel nearly came to a halt in March.

"We began the quarter on track to exceed our guidance; however, the COVID-19 pandemic and unprecedented drop in demand during March radically changed our outlook. Given the unpredictable nature of this event, we suspended our guidance for all of 2020," Kerr said during a call with investors Thursday.

American’s passenger revenue from January through March this year was down $2 billion from the first quarter of 2019.

The airline can access up to $10.6 billion in financial assistance through federal coronavirus relief programs. The company will, however, implement some cost-saving measures.

Chairman and CEO Doug Parker said one is phasing out some aircraft early and reducing their fleet by around 100 planes.

"We will emerge from this in the fall with a smaller airline than we had anticipated prior to the virus, of course, and go into 2021 as a smaller airline. So, we will most certainly — irrespective of what our demand is — go into the fall with more team members than we have work for," Parker said.

American has also reduced its schedule and delayed new routes into June, paused pay increases, reduced executive compensation, implemented voluntary leave and offered early retirement. The company says so far, nearly 39,000 workers have opted for early retirement, a reduced schedule or partially paid leave.

The airline is implementing several changes for people who choose to fly during the pandemic, including a policy for passengers to wear face masks starting May 11, relaxed seating policies to allow for physical distancing at least through May, and enhanced cleaning procedures on planes and in gate areas.

Executives have not said plans for a seven-year, $550 million upgrade of the airline’s Tulsa maintenance base will be affected.

Tags: 
American Airlines
Tulsa Economy
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

Related Content

CARES Act Funding Offers Boost to Tulsa International, American Airlines

By Apr 15, 2020
Tulsa International Airport

The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded more than $15.5 million from Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding to Tulsa International Airport.

“Our parking revenue is down 96%. Our restaurant sales are down 98%. Our passengers just last week were down 96%. So, essentially, we have no revenue coming in, but we still have all the operating costs to operate the airport as well as our debt service payments,” said Tulsa International Airport Director of Air Service and Marketing Andrew Pierini.

American Airlines to Spend $550M on Upgrades at Tulsa Maintenance Base

By Feb 28, 2020
American Airlines

American Airlines announced Friday it will spend $550 million on improvements at its Tulsa maintenance base.

Over seven years, American will improve nearly every building on the base, and in early 2021, they’ll start building a 193,000-square foot hangar to accommodate the larger planes in their current fleet and a 132,000-square foot base support building.

Like Other Airports, Traffic Sharply Down at Tulsa International

By Apr 10, 2020
Tulsa International Airport

Airlines are seeing few passengers these days, and that means few people are passing through Tulsa International Airport.

The number of people going through Tulsa’s security checkpoint on Wednesday was less than 200, down from about 5,000 on the same day the year before. That includes travelers, employees and flight crews.

The federal coronavirus relief bill is helping keep most airport workers employed, but most shops and restaurants are closed, and the parking garage operator has laid off most of its staff.