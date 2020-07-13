American Indian Group Protests Oklahoma Land Rush Memorial

By 1 hour ago
  • The Centennial Land Run Monument in Oklahoma City.
    The Centennial Land Run Monument in Oklahoma City.
    visitokc.com

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A group of American Indian rights activists demonstrated Saturday in protest of the memorial in Oklahoma City’s Bricktown district to the Oklahoma Land Rush and the state’s other land runs.

The Society to Preserve Indigenous Rights and Indigenous Treaties, or SPIRIT, conducted what it called a “Sit-In Indigenous Resistance” at the memorial to the 1889 Land Rush and the land runs of 1891, 1892, 1893 and 1895.

The group contends the memorial glorifies the genocide of Oklahoma’s Native Americans and wants it removed, have plaques revised to include the stories of how the runs affected the state’s tribes, or to have a monument to the state’s Native American history next to it.

SPIRIT organizers told Oklahoma City television station KOKH that they plan to meet with Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt this week to discuss their concerns and suggestions.

Tags: 
indian country
Oklahoma City

Related Content

Union Public Schools To 'Entertain A Proposal' To Change Mascot From Offensive Term

By Jul 7, 2020
Facebook / Union Public Schools

Union Public Schools announced Monday that it will "entertain a proposal" to change its mascot from a derogatory term for Native Americans it shares with Washington's NFL team.

“We have been having conversations internally for quite some time about the possibility of making a change,” said Superintendent Dr. Kirt Hartzler in a statement posted to the school district's Facebook page. “Many, both inside and outside our community, have had conflicting emotions over the years regarding Union’s mascot, and we strongly believe that now is the time to take up this issue once again."

Cherokee Nation Donates 5,000 Masks To Help With Navajo Nation's 'Dire Need' For Virus Aid

By Apr 28, 2020
Anadisgoi / Cherokee Nation

In a donation spurred by what he called a "dire need of assistance," Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. ordered 5,000 protective facemasks to be sent to Navajo Nation, where COVID-19 rates continue to climb rapidly.

"Today it's the Navajo Nation that's in desperate need," Hoskin said on a Tuesday phone call from Tahlequah, Okla., the Cherokee capital. "The next time around, it could be the Cherokee Nation, and we would want other Indian nations to be there for us."

Man Blocks Black Delivery Driver in OKC Neighborhood

By May 16, 2020
Travis Miller Sr. via Facebook Live

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A black delivery driver says he was overcome with emotion while recording himself and a black co-worker being blocked into a gated Oklahoma City neighborhood for more than an hour by a white resident who demanded to know why they were there.