American Theatre Company Presents "Sunday in the Park with George"

Friday, February 15th
    Aired on Friday, February 15th.

On this edition of ST, we're discussing a new production being offered by the Tulsa-based American Theatre Company. It's "Sunday in the Park with George," the Stephen Sondheim masterpiece, which will run from tonight (Friday the 15th) through the 24th at the Tulsa PAC. Based on the familiar Seurat painting, "A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte," this landmark musical -- which won a Pulitzer Prize and was nominated for ten Tony Awards -- blends the past and the present into a dreamy, beautiful meditation on life, love, and why human beings strive to create art. Our guest is Meghan Hurley, who is directing this show.

