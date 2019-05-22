Related Program: 
StudioTulsa on 89.5-1

Angst, Guilt, and Devout Belief in the Internet Age: Novelist Nathan Englander Offers "Kaddish.com"

By 11 minutes ago
  • Aired on Tuesday, May 21st.
    Aired on Tuesday, May 21st.

Nathan Englander is our guest; he's the bestselling author of "For the Relief of Unbearable Urges," "What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank, and "Dinner at the Center of the Earth," among other books. He joins us to discuss his new novel, "Kaddish.com." Per a critic writing for The New York Times, this book is "sublime.... [It] reads like a modern-day Hasidic tale in which religious characters are bedeviled by the challenges of upholding God's word in an all too human world.... Kafka and Roth's influences are felt in Englander's work.... In this tender, wry, and entertaining novel, Englander nimbly juggles these possibilities, creating an endearing hero who stumbles through a world in which the holy and profane are intertwined."

Tags: 
Jewish Religion and Culture
American Literature
Novels
Brooklyn
Writers on Writing
Faith and Spirituality
Literary Criticism
American Culture
Internet
Religion
Religious History
Family Life

Related Content

"A Fine Romance: Jewish Songwriters, American Songs"

By Rich Fisher

'Man, Oh Manischewitz': When The Jewish Wine Was Big With Gentiles, Too

By editor Apr 22, 2016

"My Father's Paradise: A Son's Search for His Jewish Past in Kurdish Iraq."

By Rich Fisher

"This Narrow Space: A Pediatric Oncologist, His Jewish, Muslim, and Christian Patients...."

By Jun 4, 2018

Our guest is Dr. Elisha Waldman, a pediatric palliative care physician now based in Chicago, who tells us about his new book. It's a memoir called "This Narrow Space: A Pediatric Oncologist, His Jewish, Muslim, and Christian Patients, and a Hospital in Jerusalem," and it chronicles -- in ways lyrical, bittersweet, and inspiring -- the seven years he spent as a pediatric oncologist in Jerusalem. While there, as we learn, Dr.

'Debatable' List Of '100 Most Jewish' Foods Leaves Plenty Of Room For Kibbitzing

By editor Apr 14, 2019

It's hard to talk about Jewish culture without talking about food. The bagels, the brisket, the babka. Oh, the babka.

Leonard Bernstein's 'Kaddish' Symphony: A Crisis Of Faith

By editor Sep 29, 2012

I can't think of anything I loved more than talking to Leonard Bernstein. Or, more accurately, listening to him talk — about music or any topic under the sun. I remember a long discourse we had about one of my favorite books, Thomas Mann's The Magic Mountain, and Bernstein's summarizing statement: "Well, of course, every author spends his whole life writing the same book."