Animal Welfare Organizations Working With City to Make Municipal Shelter a No-Kill Facility

Some of Tulsa’s biggest animal organizations will work together to get more pets out of the shelter and into homes.

Tulsa Animal Welfare, Humane Society of Tulsa and Tulsa Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to animals will work together as the Coalition for Tulsa Pets.

"We will be working together as a team to achieve the overall goal that we share and have for Tulsa of making this a city where we are not euthanizing animals unnecessarily," said Mayor G.T. Bynum.

Bynum announced an eight-step plan last month to improve operations and conditions at Tulsa Animal Welfare. Director Jean Letcher said Humane Society of Tulsa and Tulsa SPCA can help with factors outside the city’s control that contribute to just 65 percent of animals leaving the city shelter alive.

"So, you’ll be seeing changes on so many fronts that will really help us accomplish that 90 percent live release rate from our municipal shelter," Letcher said.

A 90 percent live release rate is a commonly accepted standard for no-kill shelters. There is no formal certification.

Part of that will involve making spaying and neutering more affordable and convenient, as well as getting more people to adopt pets and helping owners understand what it takes to care for their dog or cat.

"And we have a lot of areas across the U.S. that like animals from Oklahoma and from Tulsa. So, we’re going to be looking at an immediate increase of over 3,000 animals transported out of Tulsa next year. That is our goal," said Humane Society of Tulsa President Gina Gardner.

Tulsa Animal Welfare took in nearly 9,000 dogs and cats last year.