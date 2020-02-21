Annual Arts Festival Mayfest now Part of ahha Tulsa

Tulsa's long-running, outdoor spring arts and music festival, Mayfest, is now under the umbrella of ahha Tulsa.

As of March 1, Mayfest organizers will become part of ahha's staff.

"This is an existing, natural partnership we are formalizing," ahha Tulsa Executive Director Holly

Becker said in a statement. "Together we can form a stronger bridge to more local artists, musicians, and arts organizations that ahha already works with every day."

This year's Mayfest is May 8–10 and will again be in the Tulsa Arts District and Historic Greenwood District.

"We are not planning any major changes for this year’s Mayfest," Mayfest Director Heather Pingry said in a statement. “However, the 50th anniversary of Mayfest will occur in 2022, so we’re excited to exchange creative ideas with ahha and identify ways to enhance the festival in future years."

Both organizations call the partnership a "business decision," but Mayfest organizers said the festival was not in danger of shutting down.

Mayfest and ahha have worked together on the event for the past 47 years.