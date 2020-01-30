Another Death and Dozens More Flu Hospitalizations in Oklahoma

In the latest weekly report, nearly 12-hundred Oklahomans have been hospitalized with the flu this season, and 22 have died. 166 of those hospitalizations are in just the past week alone. Tulsa County still leads in the number of cases with 294. Four have died in Tulsa County, five in Oklahoma County. Nearly all the fatalities in the state have occurred in the population aged 50 and older.

Tulsa Health Department’s Leanne Stephens says the number of cases this season trails the 2017-2018 record season, but is well ahead of last year. With several weeks left in the flu season, she says it’s not too late to get vaccinated.