Another Flu Death Reported in Oklahoma

Another fatality and more than 200 hospitalizations in Oklahoma in the past week as the flu continues to ravage the state. Oklahoma Health Department Epidemiologist Laurence Burnsed says the season won’t be over for several more weeks. He urges vaccinations for everyone six months and older. This year, the numbers have surpassed last year’s during the same time period, but remain well behind the record of two years ago.

Oklahoma County has the most flu fatalities with six this season. Tulsa County has four, but leads the state in the most hospitalizations with 375. So far this season, 1431 Oklahomans have been sent to the hospital for flu-related illnesses.