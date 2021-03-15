Another Round Of Emergency Rental Assistance Now Available To Tulsa County Residents

Another round of emergency rental assistance is available for Tulsa County residents.

The City of Tulsa and Tulsa County have chosen Restore Hope Ministries to administer a combined $19.6 million in federal aid from the relief package signed into law by President Donald Trump in late December to people in danger of eviction because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Executive Director Jeff Jaynes said the need remains deep.

"I heard about a $23,000 rent bill last week, and utility bills, obviously, have been a little bit higher as well. And so, there hasn’t really been an open, major rent assistance program since last November," Jaynes said.

Funds can be used for water, gas and electric bills that are past due as well as late rent. Restore Hope will consider applicants for up to three months of advance rent as well to help keep them housed.

"You know, obviously, it’s a benefit to take that burden off of the tenant, but a landlord knowing that they have that rent coming forward is a benefit as well," Jaynes said.

Board of Tulsa County Commissioners Chairman Stan Sallee agreed that tenants and landlords are in need right now.

"Were all in this together. And so, if we’re helping assist tenants stay in their homes, we need to be very conscious of assisting the business aspect of it, of those property owners that have obligations to financial institutions that need relief as well," Sallee said.

Residents of the City of Tulsa and Tulsa County who are 18 or older and meet income guidelines may apply through the end of this year or until the money is gone. Since May, Restore Hope has directed almost $4 million in rent and bill payments to 1,600 families.

More information and a link to apply is available at Restore Hope's website. The application is available in English and Spanish. 

For people without internet or who speak a different language, help is available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays by calling 918-528-9008.

Real Estate and Housing
Restore Hope
City of Tulsa
Tulsa County

