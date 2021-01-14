Antibody Tests Show 1 In 3 Oklahomans May Have Had COVID By Now

By 15 minutes ago

Credit Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Oklahoma is nearing a milestone: 10% of the state’s population infected by the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

But the actual total could be much higher.

Experts are concerned that COVID-19 testing is dropping off in the state, making the pandemic harder to track. Project ECHO faculty member Dr. Jennifer Clark said current test numbers are less than one-third of what they need to be for the state to effectively play defense against the spread of the coronavirus by tracking and isolating positive cases, and she added many more Oklahomans may have had COVID at this point than the current 9.5% with confirmed cases. 

"You know, we’re roughly around that 15,000 per day mark, and we need to be markedly higher than that, you know. Because it looks like we’ve got roughly — based on antibody tests — 32% of our population is infected right now," Clark said.

Out of more than 1,700 antibody tests done Jan. 1–7, 32.6% came back positive. The tests can be used as a rough estimate for total infections.

While testing is declining, new cases, hospitalizations and deaths keep rising.

"Where’s the peak of this thing going to be? It’s unclear right now. Some of the epidemiologists that are doing some projections are saying now the peak has shifted back to the latter part of January, early February. It’ll be dependent upon how many people get sick along with those that are immunized," Clark said.

Tags: 
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

Related Content

Health Experts Say Stitt Misrepresenting Their Research To Justify Push For In-Person Learning

By 4 hours ago
American Academy of Pediatrics Oklahoma Chapter

Public health experts and physicians' groups said Thursday that Gov. Kevin Stitt is misrepresenting research to justify his push for all school districts in Oklahoma to offer in-person learning despite the state's severe and dire COVID-19 situation.

City Council Votes To Continue Mask Requirement Through April

By Jan 13, 2021
City of Tulsa

Tulsa's city council voted unanimously Wednesday night to extend the expiration date of the city's mask ordinance.

It requires people 10 and older to wear masks in public places and was set to expire at the end of the month. It will now be in effect until midnight April 30.

"This is so important to our city. We are not out of … our pandemic. Just because people are getting vaccinations does not mean this is over," Councilor Jeannie Cue said in a committee meeting Wednesday afternoon.

Health Officials Believe Oklahoma Will Get Additional COVID Vaccine Doses Under New Federal Plan

By Jan 13, 2021
American Academy of Pediatrics

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is getting ready to handle increased COVID vaccine shipments.

New federal guidance under Operation Warp Speed means in two weeks, states will get allocations based on how quickly they’re vaccinating people. Deputy State Health Commissioner Keith Reed says as of mid-day Wednesday, 4.6% of Oklahoma’s population had received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, among the highest rates in the U.S.