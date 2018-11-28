Related Program: 
StudioTulsa on 89.5-1

An Arm and a Leg -- A New Podcast Focused on the Cost of Health Care

By 2 hours ago
  • Aired on Monday, November 26th.
    Aired on Monday, November 26th.

On this edition of ST Medical Monday, we speak with Dan Weissmann, a veteran radio reporter for outlets like Marketplace, 99 Percent Invisible, Planet Money, and Chicago's WBEZ. He joins us to talk about his new podcast, An Arm and a Leg, which focuses on the cost of health care in the U.S. Weissmann is the host and executive producer of this podcast, which just launched earlier this month. As noted at the Arm and a Leg website: "Health care -- and how much it costs -- is scary. But you're not alone with this stuff, and knowledge is power. We may be screwed, but we're together -- and together we may figure out how to get a little less-screwed. Also (this will sound weird, but stay with us) it's going to be fun." For more about this podcast, or to stream any of its episodes -- for free and on-demand -- please go here.

Tags: 
Health Care
Health Care Reform
Medicine
Science Journalism
Medical Research
Economics
Medicaid
John Henning Schumann
Podcasts
Public Radio

Related Content

Medical Marijuana in the Sooner State: An Update from Jackie Fortier of StateImpact Oklahoma

By Sep 11, 2018

Medical Marijuana was approved by voters here in Oklahoma as recently as June of this year, yet so much is happening on this front -- medically, politically, economically, legislatively, etc. -- that it can be rather difficult to stay informed. On this edition of ST Medical Monday, our guest is Jackie Fortier, the StateImpact Oklahoma reporter who covers health and medicine for KWGS, KGOU, KOSU, and other public radio outlets across the state. Fortier brings us up to speed on the fast-moving, far-reaching story that is Medical Marijuana in Oklahoma.

"ADHD Explosion: Myths, Medication, Money, and Today's Push for Performance" (Encore presentation.)

By Jul 7, 2014

On this edition of ST, we listen back to an interview from April of this year. At that time, we spoke with Dr. Stephen P. Hinshaw, Professor of Psychology at the University of California, Berkeley, and Vice-Chair for Psychology in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of California, San Francisco. Dr. Hinshaw is also the co-author of "The ADHD Explosion: Myths, Medication, Money, and Today’s Push for Performance," which he discusses with us on today's show.

"Insane: America's Criminal Treatment of Mental Illness" on ST Medical Monday

By Jul 24, 2018

It's taken a while for this particular truth to sink in, but America finally seems to be waking up to it: People with mental illness don't need to be locked up -- they need to be treated. On this edition of our show, we speak with journalist Alisa Roth, whose new book, "Insane," is a well-regarded and quite alarming exposé of the mental health crisis now facing our courts, jails, and prisons. As was noted  of this book by The New York Times Book Review: "Chilling.... Roth writes movingly of the human toll of incarceration....

"The Danger Within Us: America's Untested, Unregulated Medical Device Industry..."

By Jan 22, 2018

On this edition of ST Medical Monday, we offer an interview that stems from three rather alarming facts. One: About 10 percent of Americans are implanted with medical devices (such as pacemakers, artificial hips, cardiac stents, and so on). Two: The overwhelming majority of high-risk implanted devices in the U.S. have never undergone a single clinical trial. And three: Medical interventions have become the third leading cause of death in America. What in the world, you might ask, is going on here?

"Patient Care: Death and Life in the Emergency Room" on StudioTulsa Medical Monday

By Jul 10, 2018

What's it like to be an "ER doc" in America today? And how has that job changed in recent decades? Paul Seward is our guest. Now retired, he was a physician for nearly fifty years, and he spent most of those years working in emergency rooms. He's just published a memoir, "Patient Care: Death and Life in the Emergency Room." As was noted of this volume by Booklist: "Seward's engrossing and approachable memoir plunges readers into the unpredictable life of an emergency-room physician.... His humble recollections are sad yet joyful, moving yet lighthearted.

"Too Many Meds? America's Love Affair With Prescription Medication"

By Aug 28, 2017

On this edition of StudioTulsa Medical Monday, we're discussing the cover story of the September 2017 issue of Consumer Reports: "Too Many Meds? America's Love Affair With Prescription Medication." Our guest is Lisa Gill, the deputy editor of Consumer Reports' ongoing prescription drug program, Best Buy Drugs. (For those not familiar: Consumer Reports is a non-profit, advertising-free, 80-year-old magazine...and now, website.) Just how hooked on meds are we Americans these days?