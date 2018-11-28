Arrests Made in Berryhill Murder

The Tulsa Sheriff’s Office arrests two people in connection with the murder of a Berryhill man. 38-year-old Staijeck Helm was shot and killed early Thanksgiving morning. Authorities say he was trying to prevent someone from stealing his pick-up.

That someone, according to the sheriff’s office, was 17-year-old Brendon Davis. He was arrested last night and booked into the Tulsa County Jail.

Authorities also took a 37-year-old woman into custody. She is Bambi Ashley. Her role in the case has not been explained. She is described as an “associate” of Davis.