Ascension St. John Limiting Services Due To COVID-19 Surge

Tulsa's Ascension St. John Medical Center said Wednesday an overwhelming increase in COVID-19 patients is forcing service changes and limitations.

"The current surge of COVID-19 cases is a public health crisis that has put great pressure on our hospitals, emergency departments and healthcare professionals," the hospital said in a statement.

"While we have a surge plan in place and are still performing surgeries and procedures our patients need urgently or in an emergency, the current surge of COVID-19 cases may require that we adjust our staffing needs and limit other services we are able to offer to patients. In the meantime, we're utilizing all of our invaluable staffing resources and personnel in the most appropriate and effective manner to ensure care for every patient," the hospital said.

The Tulsa World reports officials at the hospital have written in internal emails that "the surge equals or exceeds the previously seen levels of hospitalizations and has resulted in severe bed shortages."

In its statement, the hospital called on Oklahomans to help them.

"Our healthcare workers need the community's support to stop this surge now. The best tools we have available to stop COVID-19 are wearing masks in public indoor spaces, avoiding gatherings with large groups and, most important, getting the vaccine. Ascension St. John continues to urge everyone to get vaccinated to protect themselves, their loved ones, and our community against COVID-19," the hospital said.