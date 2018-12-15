Ashley Philippsen to Join Mayor Bynum’s Staff

Mayor G.T. Bynum announced Ashley Philippsen will serve as the Deputy Chief of Community Development & Policy for the City of Tulsa beginning Jan. 2, 2019.

Philippsen will provide dedicated City support for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission and work closely with the Mayor’s Office of Resilience and Equity and the Mayor’s Office of Economic Development to implement key initiatives within the Resilient Tulsa strategy and help guide future developments for North Tulsa.

Philippsen currently serves as the Executive Director for the Met Cares Foundation, and previously worked for Leadership Tulsa, helping to develop the next generation of North Tulsa leaders through their Lead North program.