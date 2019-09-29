Australian Aerospace Firm Breaks Ground on Oklahoma Expansion

Ferra Aerospace, a global aerospace company headquartered in Australia, broke ground on a $2 million expansion of the company’s Grove, Okla., manufacturing facility. The expansion will add 50,000 square feet of floor space for the addition of several 5-axis machining centers for complex machining and assembly of aerospace components. The company currently employs 36 employees and expects to create 25 new jobs within the next 12 months. Within the next three years, the company expects to employ approximately 150 people.

"Ferra is looking forward to continued growth in the Grove, Okla., facility over the next several years," said Jerry Cook, President of Ferra USA. "We understand and accept the challenges ahead. We also look forward to collaborating with the State of Oklahoma and the City of Grove to help grow Ferra’s workforce. The expansion will result in more career opportunities in the local community and surrounding areas."

“This groundbreaking marks an exciting day for Ferra and Northeast Oklahoma,” said Governor Kevin Stitt. “Ferra’s growing investment in Grove will help foster economic development and job opportunities in both the local community and our state. I am honored that Ferra has chosen Oklahoma to expand its manufacturing capabilities, and I look forward to seeing how their continued contribution to Oklahoma’s aerospace industry will help move our state forward.”

“Few people realize that Grove is home to a cluster of outstanding aerospace companies, including one of our very best, Ferra Aerospace,” said Sean Kouplen, Oklahoma Secretary of Commerce and Workforce Development. “Oklahoma's aerospace industry continues to see impressive growth and I look forward to working with companies like Ferra to help ensure we are creating a pipeline of talent that can help them continue to see success in Oklahoma for years to come. Congratulations on your continued growth!”

Ferra Aerospace expanded to the U.S. in 2013. Ferra specializes in the manufacture and assembly of complex aerospace structures and subsystems for commercial and military aviation, and other defense industries. With a demonstrated competitiveness in international markets, Ferra has become the trusted supplier to the world’s leading aeronautical original equipment manufacturers including Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and Northrop Grumman.