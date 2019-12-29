Authorities Intercept 10 Pounds of Meth in Tulsa Trafficking Investigation

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office says investigators intercepted 10 pounds of meth being shipped to a man arrested last week in a drug trafficking operation.

Investigators from TCSO, Tulsa Police, Homeland Security Investigations agents, U.S. Marshals and the Oklahoma Attorney General's office took possession of two packages shipped to a home where 36-year-old Wesley Stonebarger was staying.

The packages contained approximately 10 pounds of meth that would have been sold across the Tulsa County area.

Authorities will request additional charges of aggravated trafficking for Stonebarger.

Stonebarger was the subject of a six-week investigation for meth and fentanyl trafficking. Investigators purchased 42 grams of meth and 22 grams of fentanyl from Stonebarger during that time.

He was arrested Dec. 20 for trafficking controlled dangerous substances, possession of a firearm, elduing police, and on warrants from Tulsa and Wagoner counties.