Autopsies Determine 2 Tulsa Children Accidentally Drowned

By 2 minutes ago

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Two Tulsa children whose bodies were found in waterways in May accidentally drowned, the Oklahoma medical examiner’s office ruled Friday.

Autopsy reports say both 3-year-old Miracle Crook and her 21-month-old brother, Tony Crook, drowned after being last seen on video holding hands and walking through an opening in a chain-link fence toward a rain-swollen creek that flows into the Arkansas River.

Miracle’s body was found in the river while Tony’s body was found in the creek.

Their mother, Donisha Willis, 24, was arrested at the time on charges of child neglect and assaulting a police officer.

The neglect charges have since been upgraded to second-degree murder, and Willis has pleaded not guilty. She remains jailed on $500,000 bond, according to jail records.

Police have said Willis, who did not have custody of the children, broke into an apartment where the children were with a caretaker. The caretaker left the apartment and later returned with the legal guardian to find Willis passed out on a couch and the children missing.

Related Content

Mother of Tulsa Children Found Dead in Waterways Charged with 2nd Degree Murder

By Jun 2, 2020

The mother of two toddlers who went missing from an east Tulsa apartment complex May 22 and presumably drowned has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

Donisha Willis, 24, was arrested on charges of child neglect and assaulting an officer the same day 3-year-old Miracle and 2-year-old Tony Crook went missing. Prosecutors filed the murder charges Monday.

Security camera video from the Shoreline Apartments showed Miracle and Tony walking hand-in-hand toward Mingo Creek on May 22. Police believe they entered the creek and were swept away.

Medical Examiner Confirms Children's Bodies Pulled from Area Waterways were Missing Toddlers

By May 29, 2020

The bodies of two young children recovered from waterways in northeastern Oklahoma this week are the two toddlers who went missing from an east Tulsa apartment complex May 22.

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin announced Friday the medical examiner's office had identified the bodies as 3-year-old Miracle and 2-year-old Tony Crook.

"It's saddening, but it's also, from our perspective, we are elated that we were able to bring closure, and this is closure. It's closure because we were able to actually locate those two and bring them home to their families

Search for Missing Tulsa Children Appears over as Team Finds Second Child's Body

By May 28, 2020

The search for a missing 2- and 3-year-old from Tulsa appears to be over.

First responders found a second body around 5 p.m. Wednesday in Bird Creek near 46th Street North. Tulsa Police Lt. Richard Meulenberg said like with the body found Tuesday in the Verdigris River, they are awaiting identification from the medical examiner’s office, but it seems unlikely the children are not Miracle and Tony Crook.