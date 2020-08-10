Related Program: 
StudioTulsa on 89.5-1

"Baseless: My Search for Secrets in the Ruins of the Freedom of Information Act"

By 1 hour ago
  • Aired on Wednesday, July 29th.
    Aired on Wednesday, July 29th.

Our guest is the widely celebrated novelist and nonfiction writer Nicholson Baker, whose new book is an engrossing mash-up of history, journalism, and memoir. The book is called "Baseless," and it's focused on the modern-day Freedom of Information Act, or FOIA. Baker's gripping and typically candid account carefully documents what it feels like to try to write about major historical events in a world of pervasive redactions, witheld records, widespead cover-ups, and glacially slow governmental responses. Per Publishers Weekly: "Written with bemused fascination and occasional outrage...this lucid yet freewheeling narrative unearths much queasy detail about biological weapons and their promoters. The result is a colorful, engrossing recreation of a sinister history -- and a convincing case for opening government archives to public scrutiny."

