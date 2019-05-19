Be Ready for Storms on Monday

After a fairly quiet day on Sunday, severe weather and flooding potential will return to portions of eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas Monday and into Tuesday. High end severe weather could occur Monday afternoon and evening, primarily across parts of northeast Oklahoma, as a warm front lifts northward. If isolated storms can develop near or south of the warm front, strong tornadoes and very large hail will be possible. In addition, locally heavy rainfall and an increased potential for flash flooding will exist with these storms, with the greatest risk located northwest of Interstate 44 and west of Highway 75. Early Tuesday morning, a line of strong to severe storms is expected to move eastward out of western and central Oklahoma and into eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas during the morning and afternoon hours. Damaging winds will be the primary severe weather threat, but with high low level shear values expected to be present, there will also be the potential for quick spin-up tornadoes on the leading edge of the expected squall line. Locally heavy rainfall and some flash flooding potential will also exist on Tuesday. Low thunderstorm chances will exist through the rest of the upcoming work week and into next weekend as southwesterly flow aloft persists across the region, allowing periodic disturbances to affect the area.