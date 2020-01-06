The Best of StudioTulsa in 2019: A Rundown of Recent Shows

  • Aired on Dec. 26th through Jan. 3rd.
Happy New Year, and thank you for listening to StudioTulsa. We've lately been offering "The Best of ST: 2019 Edition." Here's a listing (complete with links to on-demand, streamable audio files) of the notable end-of-the-year interviews we've been featuring: Thursday 12/26 -- "The Second Founding: How the Civil War and Reconstruction Remade the Constitution" Friday 12/27 -- "Separate: The Story of Plessy v. Ferguson, and America's Journey from Slavery to Segregation" Monday 12/30 -- "The Transformation: Discovering Wholeness and Healing After Trauma" Tuesday 12/31 -- "The Guarded Gate: Bigotry, Eugenics, and the Law That Kept Two Generations of Jews, Italians, Etc." Wednesday 1/1 -- "Survival Math: Notes on an All-American Family" Thursday 1/2 -- "Mama's Last Hug: Animal Emotions and What They Tell Us about Ourselves" Friday 1/3 -- "The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee: Native America from 1890 to the Present" Again, thanks for listening to StudioTulsa.

