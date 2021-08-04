Biden Calls On Governors Like Stitt To 'Do The Right Thing', Allow Schools To Require Masks

By 42 minutes ago
  • President Joe Biden (far left) meets Monday morning in the Oval Office with members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team.
    President Joe Biden (far left) meets Monday morning in the Oval Office with members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team.
    The White House

Addressing reporters from the White House Tuesday afternoon, President Joe Biden pleaded with governors of states, like Oklahoma, that have prohibited schools from requiring masks to mitigate COVID-19 to do more to help the nation in its fight against the coronavirus. 

"As of now, seven states not only ban mask mandates, but also ban them in their school districts, even for young children who cannot get vaccinated," Biden said. "Some states have even banned businesses and universities from requiring workers and students to be masked or vaccinated...  What are we doing?"

"Look, we need leadership from everyone.  And if some governors aren’t willing to do the right thing to beat this pandemic, then they should allow businesses and universities who want to do the right thing to be able to do it," Biden said. "I say to these governors, 'Please, help.'

"But if you aren’t going to help, at least get out of the way of the people who are trying to do the right thing.  Use your power to save lives."

Biden called the decisions to disallow universal masking requirements in schools "bad health policy."

With COVID hospitalizations skyrocketing in Oklahoma and Tulsa-area hospitals running out of pediatric ICU beds at times this week due to both COVID and RSV, Oklahoma schools -- due to welcome students back to in-person learning this month -- are legally forbidden from requiring masks in school buildings barring an emergency declaration from the governor, which Stitt has said he has no plans to issue.

Stitt's office did not return a Wednesday morning request for a response to the president's comments. On Wednesday afternoon, the governor's communications director tweeted about a Quinnipiac poll finding a decline in pandemic-related job approval for Biden since May.

"12 point drop. ouch!" the spokesperson wrote.

Tags: 
Governor Stitt
Vaccines
COVID-19
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)
President Joe Biden

Related Content

Stitt: No Plans To Declare COVID Emergency; Schools Can't Require Masks

By Jul 23, 2021
Chris Polansky / KWGS News

Gov. Kevin Stitt said Friday that despite climbing COVID-19 numbers in Oklahoma amid spread of the more-transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus, he has no plans to declare a public health emergency, one of the necessary steps under a new state law that would allow schools to require students wear masks upon their return to the classroom next month.

"This is about personal responsibility, this is about freedoms," Stitt said, echoing the messaging he has leaned on throughout the pandemic.  

As Other Governors Pull Out Vaccine Media Blitz, Oklahoma’s Stitt Largely Silent

By oklahoma watch & trevor brown Aug 2, 2021
Chris Polansky / KWGS News

Just over four months ago, with the TV cameras running, Gov. Kevin Stitt sat down to get his single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine from a state health department nurse.

Tulsa Public Schools Officials Can't Require But Do 'Expect' Universal Masking

By 6 hours ago
Tulsa Public Schools

Tulsa Public Schools officials say that while they recognize they're legally prohibited from requiring masks for students, faculty and staff when the school year begins this month, they do 'expect' individuals to follow federal and expert guidance to keep each other safe.

House Democrats Call For Special Session To Repeal Ban On School Mask Requirements

By Aug 2, 2021
www.vperemen.com / Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike

Oklahoma House Democrats are calling for a special session to repeal the law now pre-empting school boards from requiring masks because of COVID-19.

The law requires an emergency declaration from the governor before schools implement a mask mandate. House Minority Leader Emily Virgin said school boards know the most about what’s happening in their communities.