Biden Wants To Raise The Threshold For Products Considered 'Made In America'

President Biden on Wednesday will roll out a new proposed rule that would change the way the federal government assesses products made in America.

Right now, the federal government has to spend tax dollars on products made in the United States, but purchases qualify for that label with 55% of their materials coming from the U.S. Biden is proposing raising the threshold to 75% by the end of the decade.

The White House says in a fact sheet that the plan would "ensure taxpayer dollars help America's businesses compete in strategic industries and help ensure America's workers thrive."

The rule would take several months to be finalized, and is the latest effort by the administration to boost domestic manufacturing.

In his first days in office, Biden signed an executive order that administration officials said would close loopholes in "Buy American" policies for the federal government.

The president will detail the new proposal during a trip Wednesday to a Mack Trucks facility in Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley — a key swing region in the swing state.

Biden's recent itinerary has been big on tours of manufacturing sites as he's pushed for a bipartisan infrastructure package that's currently stalled in Congress.

