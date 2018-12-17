Biker/Education Group Delivers Holiday Toys

That big rumble in Tulsa yesterday was the annual ABATE Toy Run. ABATE stands for American Bikers Aimed Toward Education.

Thousands of bikers left from Expo Square on Sunday afternoon to deliver gifts to the Marine’s Toys for Tots campaign.

This was the 39thyear for the Tulsa ride.

On social media the organization offered thanks to the riders. “The motorcycle community is a giving one and Tulsa is blessed to have thousands of generous bikers participate in this worthwhile event. We appreciate you!”